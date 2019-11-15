KATHLEEN, Fla. — It’s been one month since tornadoes spurred from Tropical Storm Nester ripped apart homes, a school and created chaos in Kathleen. Pictures of the damage was hard to forget as neighbors worked together to rebuild, many leaning on their community for support. But, on Friday, more help became available for those who need it most. A loan that people and businesses can use.

“They can come here and get one-on-one assistance from SBA staffers who can answer questions about the disaster loan program and help them complete their applications,” Public Relations officer for SBA’s Office for Disaster Assistance Ray Harbour said.

The process to apply for getting a low-interest disaster relief loan is a simple one. First, apply. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 and business owners can borrow up to $2 million. Next, the SBA will check your credit and verify your losses. Third, they will decide whether to approve the loan. Last, you will get the money within five days of signing the contract.

“If they’re approved they can put the loan on hold for 6 months so that gives them time to think what’s the best course of action for them or their business, Harbour said.

If you don’t want to go in person, you can also apply online at www.SBA.gov until January 13, 2020. The loan help center located at the Salvation Army on Kathleen Road will be open through Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Loan assistance is all they are offering. FEMA is not providing help because the tornadoes were not a presidential disaster declaration.

