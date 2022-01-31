Sheriff's office conducts traffic safety initiative along I-4 to address speeding

The sheriff's office says the highest recorded speed was 155 mph.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Throughout 2021, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says it conducted a traffic safety initiative on Interstate 4 in response to aggressive driving and speeding on the roadway.

During the course of that year, the sheriff's office said more than 5,000 vehicles were stopped for speeding and reckless driving. More than 3,700 citations were also issued.

"According to the Teletrac Navan study, Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States. It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway in our county by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

The speed limit on I-4 ranges between 65 and 70 mph. That's why the sheriff's office says 257 drivers were given citations for driving more than 100 mph – the highest recorded speed was 155 mph, according to the sheriff's office.