Emergency plan announced to fix trash pickup issues in Polk County

The missed collections have caused solid waste to pile up on roadways.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Local leaders are making changes to resolve an issue of trash pickup mishaps in areas of unincorporated Polk County.

Polk County has reached an agreement with its contract waste hauler, FCC, to operate under an emergency plan. That plan will exist under the local state of emergency previously declared by the Board of County Commissioners.

People living in unincorporated Polk County were recently experiencing missed residential waste collection that caused a pileup on roadways. In a statement, the county said the accumulated trash was becoming a danger to public health.

“This emergency plan should greatly improve the public health and safety of our residents in many neighborhoods in western Polk County caused by the uncollected solid waste,” County Manager Bill Beasley said.

People who live in unincorporated areas west of U.S. Highway 17, who are serviced by FCC, will see temporary collection changes. Folks living east of 17, who are serviced by ADS, won't notice any changes.

The emergency plan kicks in next week. It's supposed to run Feb. 28 through April 1. People living in the area should make sure their trash and recycling are on the curbs by 6 a.m. on their regular collection days.

In an effort to speed up the trash pickup operation, the county says "all recycling put at the curb will be collected with regular household waste." Overflowing cans are allowed to be put into recycling bins during the emergency period because recycling service is temporarily being suspended.

According to the county, the following changes will also be in effect under the state of emergency: