Two cows were killed Wednesday night in a crash, Polk County deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash involved five vehicles and several cows near Highway 17 North and Vigiron Road just before 7 p.m.

Four people from one vehicle were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The two cows were the only casualties, deputies said. They are not sure how the cows got loose.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Two miles of Vigiron Road were closed for a time.

