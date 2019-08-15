DAVENPORT, Fla — A lockdown was put in place at Davenport School of the Arts Thursday morning after a report of a "suspicious person" near campus.

The lockdown has been lifted after the Polk County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Deputies said there was no threat to any students or staff at the school. The sheriff's office said the report of two young men in black clothing carrying long guns was determined to be two men targeting shooting with BB guns on their property.

Deputies say their property is less than a mile north of the school.

"Thankfully, this was not an active assailant situation. We became aware of two suspicious people, and out of an abundance of caution, we responded swiftly and we were able to determine there was no legitimate threat. I want to compliment the caller who saw something and said something. I also want to acknowledge the great work done by the deputies, Polk Schools staff, and members from Winter Haven PD, Haines City PD, Davenport PD, Lake Wales PD, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a release.

A heightened state of security is no longer in effect at Horizons Elementary, Loughman Oaks Elementary and Ridge Community High.

Parents can pick up their children from Davenport School of the Arts if they wish; it will be considered an excused absence. However, classes are resuming as planned.

