MULBERRY, Fla. — Two men were killed after getting hit by a semi-truck Monday night in Mulberry, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said dispatchers got a call around 8:21 p.m. about the crash on State Road 60.

Deputies said the Francisco Botello-Hernandez, 54, was driving a white 2016 International tractor with a box trailer. He was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene with investigators.

The sheriff's office said the truck was driving east in the outside lane of SR 60 and hit two men as they were walking east on the paved right-of-way.

According to deputies, the tires of the truck crossed the white fog line and hit the two men near Coronet Road as the truck was negotiating a curve.

The two men killed were Rafael Gandoy, 29, and Armando Melendez, 23, both from Lakeland.

The crash closed the are for five hours on Monday and remains under investigation.

