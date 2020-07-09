2 teens killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport

Polk County deputies said the teen driver lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete curb.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Two 17-year-olds died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in Davenport.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard west of Highway 17-92. One of the teens was driving a white and red Yamaha 450 motorcycle and the other teen was his passenger.

Deputies said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died from his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told deputies the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard around 9:23 p.m. and was speeding. The teen driver lost control of the motorcycle as he tried to turn and hit a concrete curb.

Deputies said the motorcycle slid for about 62 feet before crashing into a utility pole. Both teens were ejected from the motorcycle.

The roadway was closed for about four hours Friday night. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash.

What other people are reading right now: