Polk County

Fallen deputy Blane Lane honored as a custom-stuffed Blue Line Bear

The Blue Line Bears foundation has been creating and delivering their special bears for families of fallen first responders for the past seven years.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A young woman gave a special gift to the family of a fallen Polk County deputy. Megan O'Grady, a senior at the University of Central Florida, delivered four custom stuffed bears to the surviving family of Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last October. 

Deputy Lane was only 21 years old when he died after being accidentally hit by another deputy's bullet while serving a felony warrant in Polk City.

Lane's sister Maddix and his children, Kate, Trace and Kash, each received a bear made from Lane's uniform shirts. Each bear also wears a St. Michael’s medallion that has been blessed by a priest. 

Over the past seven years, O'Grady has delivered more than 1,500 stuffed bears that are made from the uniforms of first responders who have been killed in the line of duty. She began when she was 14 years old after five Dallas Police Department officers were ambushed and fatally shot. The tragedy inspired O'Grady to do something for the children of those officers, and she created the Blue Line Bears foundation. 

Now a senior at UCF, O'Grady still strives to personally deliver her foundation's special bears to Florida families. 

When Megan O’Grady from Cape Coral was just 14 years old, five Dallas Police Officers were ambushed and fatally shot....

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

