Polk sheriff: 2 people wanted for murder in Virgin Islands arrested in Lakeland

The couple reportedly came to Polk County in June after killing a 28-year-old St. Croix man, deputies said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people wanted for murder in the Virgin Islands were arrested Thursday in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to deputies, 30-year-old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend, 28-year-old N'zinger Williams, were found around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Arizona Avenue near East Main Street. They were arrested and taken into custody.

In a statement from Sheriff Grady Judd, he explained Rivera and Williams are wanted for the June murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man. The couple, who are both from the Virgin Islands, came to Florida to hide out, according to Judd.

Both are reportedly awaiting extradition to the Virgin Islands.

“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year-old St. Croix man in June of this year," Judd said in a statement. "They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong.”

Rivera is reportedly being charged by the Virgin Island Police Department St. Croix District with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition.