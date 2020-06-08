Walmart manager charged in 2016 death of Lakeland man gets probation

Investigators say Crucelis Nunez chased after a man accused of stealing from the store. The man died in the parking lot.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Walmart customer service manager charged with manslaughter in the death of an alleged shoplifter has been sentenced to probation.

Cruceliz Nunez, 27, was sentenced on Thursday to five years' probation for her role in the death of Kenneth Wisham. Two other Walmart employees were also charged with manslaughter back in 2016.

According to Lakeland Police, on Feb. 7, 2016, officers were called to the store at 5800 N Rd. 98 for reports of a shoplifter. When officers were en route, they got another call from dispatchers saying the alleged shoplifter was not breathing.

The man was later identified as Wisham, and he was pronounced death at the hospital. The 64-year-old was accused of taking $380.74 worth of DVDs from the store without paying.

In 2016, Lakeland Police said Walmart employees saw Wisham try to leave the store without paying and chased after him. At one point, police said Wisham fell on the ground and "was detained by employees."

The Lakeland Ledger said a witness told police she saw Nunez knock Wisham down and punch him. The newspaper reported Nathan Higgins, 39, was accused of holding Wisham down. Another employee charged with manslaughter, Randall Tomko, 62, died of a heart attack in April 2020.

A medical examiner's report said Wisham died of "mechanical asphyxia" because of "restraint." An autopsy revealed he also had 15 broken ribs after the attack.

What other people are reading right now:

