WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are looking for a man accused of masturbating onto the back of a woman while she was shopping with her child in the Walmart toy section.

Several pictures of the man in question were released by the Winter Haven Police Department.

It says the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Walmart store on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to a news release. Officers say the man appeared to be looking for someone before he goes into the restroom.

He later leaves and heads to the toy aisle, where a woman and 12-year-old were looking at toys.

As the woman's back was turned, it's alleged the child saw the man masturbating onto the back of the woman. When she turned to the distressed child, she asked what was going on and turned around again but the man was gone.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture is asked to call police at 863-401-2256. People also can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

