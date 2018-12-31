The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for five suspects accused of ransacking and burglarizing a wireless store Monday.

Surveillance video shows four suspects wearing dark hoodies and one suspect wearing an orange hoodie with red pants smashing the front window of an Xtreme Wireless Store in Lakeland around 12:30 a.m. The suspects are then seen ransacking the store, stealing several items.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the suspects leaving in a dark gray or black Sedan, which is possibly a Nissan Altima or Toyota Corolla.

Deputies believe the suspects were involved in other business burglaries in the northeast district between Sunday and Monday.

One of the business included the Nail Care and Spa located on Lake Wilson Road in Davenport, where deputies also found the front door shattered. Video from that store shows five suspects going through cabinets, but not taking any property.

Deputies believe the same suspects also broke into the front glass window of the Destiny Barber Shop on Lake Wilson Road, taking items like a "hot box" with warm towels.

Deputies are asking anyone with more information on the crimes to contact the PCSO at (863) 298-6200 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

