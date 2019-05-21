DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County Utilities will be temporarily shutting off water after a water main break was caused by a vehicle hitting a hydrant.

The water main break was reported in the area of I-4 and U.S. Route 27.

Water will be shut off to commercial businesses along U.S. 27 between I-4 and Home Run Boulevard in Davenport while the water main is repaired, utility staff says.

The water will likely be shut off for about five to six hours while the repair is done. The utility staff says it will be alerting affected businesses of the shutdown.

