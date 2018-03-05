LAKELAND, Fla. -- A westbound lane on Interstate 4 west of U.S. 98 is closed while law enforcement investigates a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The outside westbound lane is closed.

A man's body was found in the grass shoulder on the north side of the highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

It's believed the crash happened sometime within the past day.

The suspect vehicle left behind parts after the crash, including a front headlight or turn signal. Troopers suspect the car might have some sort of front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

