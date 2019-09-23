WILLOW OAK, Fla. — A small plane crashed Monday in Polk County.

The Van's Aircraft RV-6 crashed in a wooded area behind a church around noon in Mulberry, Fla.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, preliminary information suggests two people were aboard. Polk County Fire Rescue said one person was sent to a hospital, while the other refused treatment.

The FAA said the plane left Zephyrhills Municipal Airport shortly before it crashed. It's not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

