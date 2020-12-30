Deputies say the robber used a knife and pretended to be with a narcotics unit when he assaulted another man.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County's sheriff urges anyone using online dating services to be cautious after a meetup turned violent in Haines City.

Investigators say the man met 37-year-old Thomas Lee Simmons on a dating website, and they planned a meet-up at the Stay Plus Inn in Haines City.

According to an affidavit from Polk County detectives, the meeting took a turn when Simmons entered the room and pulled out a fixed blade knife.

Authorities say Simmons falsely claimed to be with a narcotics unit and told the man he had other officers outside the hotel room, even pretending to talk on the radio with those "other individuals." Simmons ordered the man to strip naked and lay on the bed before removing his own clothes and sexually battering the man, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say Simmons told the man "agents" were going to his sister's house to "get her as well." He's then accused of robbing the man of his driver's license, passport, iPhone, Apple Watch, Airpods, and three pairs of Air Jordan sneakers.

After a 911 call from the man, detectives say they found his stolen items and the knife he'd described in the front seat of Simmons' truck at his girlfriend's home in Winter Haven.

Simmons was charged with armed sexual battery, armed robbery, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and false information to a law enforcement officer.

“Meet with strangers in a public place, like a restaurant, and never give out your personal information like your home address until you at least get to know that person better,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Simmons is currently in the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

