Police: 2 people hospitalized after crashing into TECO pole in Winter Haven

The crash happened near the front entrance of Garner Elementary School.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing into a TECO power pole near the entrance of a Winter Haven school, police said in a news release.

The crash happened early Thursday at Havendale Boulevard and Boys Club Road. That's right near the entrance to Garner Elementary School.

The crash resulted in all three eastbound lanes of Havendale Boulevard being shut down. One lane has since reopened but traffic is moving very slowly.