WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Drivers are asked to avoid an intersection for several hours while police investigate a crash.
It happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 92 at 21st Street, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Police call the crash "serious" but do not yet have any additional detail.
It's believed the westbound lanes of U.S. 92 will be blocked for several hours.
