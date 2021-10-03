Deputies investigate deadly crash involving a car and semi in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a crash Wednesday morning in Winter Haven left two people dead.
Deputies say the crash involved a semi and a car.
The accident happened just south of the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection in Winter Haven, according to detectives.
The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 near the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection are shut down while the traffic unit investigates.
Drivers should seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Third stimulus check update: House set to pass COVID bill with $1,400 payments today
- Texts show Manatee County leader, developer discuss how vaccine pop-up site could help Gov. DeSantis
- Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
- Fallen Tampa officer veered cruiser into path of wrong-way driver to keep others safe, chief says
- Confusion at FEMA vaccine site leads to people who thought they were eligible being turned away
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter