Deputies investigate deadly crash involving a car and semi in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a crash Wednesday morning in Winter Haven left two people dead.

Deputies say the crash involved a semi and a car.

The accident happened just south of the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection in Winter Haven, according to detectives.

The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 near the Cypress Gardens Boulevard intersection are shut down while the traffic unit investigates.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

