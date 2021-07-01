x
Polk County

Teen riding bike hit by car in Winter Haven

Credit: AP

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police say a student was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Investigators say the teen was riding their bike when they were hit by a car on Avenue G and 22nd Street.

Police did not say what condition the teen was in after the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

