Teen riding bike hit by car in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police say a student was hit by a car Thursday morning.
Investigators say the teen was riding their bike when they were hit by a car on Avenue G and 22nd Street.
Police did not say what condition the teen was in after the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
