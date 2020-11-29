Child, driver killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Charges are likely in a suspected drunk driving crash that killed a man and an 8-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Lucerne Park Road and Avenue Y NE.
Troopers said a car, driven by a 27-year-old man from Winter Haven, was heading south on Lucerne Park Road when he crossed the center line and crashed nearly head-on into an SUV.
The SUV's driver, a 70-year-old Winter Haven man, died at the scene of the crash.
A 5-year-old boy in the car suffered serious injuries, FHP said, while the 8-year-old died on the way to the hospital.
It's believed the 27-year-old man was impaired at the time of the crash, troopers said.
