Family of man killed at July 4th block party in Winter Haven wants answers

The family of Demetrick Brown are begging for answers as to who shot and killed their loved one.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The family of a man killed during a shooting in Winter Haven on July 4 wants help from the community to find who killed Demetrick Brown.

Winter Haven Police confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay, the 26-year-old was shot and killed at a pop up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Brown's godmother told 10 Tampa Bay that he leaves behind two sons and a lot of family who loved him dearly.

"He was outstanding," said Brown's godmother, Sabrina Young said. "Laid back young man.

Winter Haven Police is asking for anyone who knows anything or has any video to come forward as they search for the shooter. Brown's family is asking the same.

"I was known to him as mom... We just really want to know because we just don’t know. We just don’t know who did it," said Young.

Young described Brown as a laid back guy who was loved by many.

"He has a village of people who played a part of the man he is," said Young." It’s closure and it helps you sleep better at night to know who is responsible for his death."