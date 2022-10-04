2 people arrested following shooting involving Winter Haven officer

The public is not in danger, the agency said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting involving a Winter Haven police officer on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Sheriff Grady Judd made mention of the incident following a news conference about his agency's 21-year-old Deputy Blane Lane, who was shot and killed in a separate shooting early Tuesday morning.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the city of Winter Haven and that the agency is investigating. No other information was immediately available.

"We can tell you that no officers were injured. Two suspects are in custody," the sheriff's office said.