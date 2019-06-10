WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly double shooting in Polk County.

Two people were found dead Sunday inside a home on Avenue V NW, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police say they do not yet have enough information to detail what led up to the shooting and who might be involved. However, the public is not believed to be in any danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter