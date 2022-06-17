3 people arrested on drug charges in Winter Haven upon fentanyl discovery

Fifteen baggies of a powdery substance were found in a shed.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Three people are behind bars following a tip of drug sales, including fentanyl, near Lake Howard Nature Park.

Winter Haven Police on Thursday served a warrant at a home in the area of 21st Street Southwest where 60-year-old Ildefonso Mendez-Rios, 59-year-old Fernando Sanchez and 52-year-old Sandra were detained.

The police department said during a search of the home, officers found a locked shed in the backyard that had a jewelry box and 15 baggies containing 2.5 grams of a pink powdery substance.

That substance tested positive for fentanyl. It's enough to potentially kill 1,600 people, according to police.

"Our officers were able to take a significant amount of fentanyl off the

street," Police Chief David Brannan said. "We are dedicated to continuing the

search for those who are endangering the public with this lethal drug."

In the home, a safe belonging to Mendez-Rios also was found, police said — inside was $9,070 cash. More baggies of fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia allegedly were found inside the home, as well.

A pipe that tested positive for fentanyl was found inside Cruz's bra cup, police said. She also had an active warrant out against her for failure to appear for a suspended driver's license charge.

All three were arrested and taken into custody.

Mendez-Rios is charged with selling fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school/child/park and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanchez is charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cruz is charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.