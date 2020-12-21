Have you seen David? Winter Haven Police searching for missing 89-year-old

The Audi with a Florida license plate of KYRT66 was heading east on Interstate 4 from Highway 27.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking the public's assistance to locate a missing 89-year-old man who is believed to be driving a light blue Audi TTS.

Johnson was last seen leaving his home around 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lake Cannon Drive E. in Winter Haven, according to a press release.

The Audi with a Florida license plate of KYRT66 was heading east on Interstate 4 from Highway 27 at the time. He has not been seen since, according to police.

If you spot him, Winter Haven Police are asking you to call 911 immediately.

