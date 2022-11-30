2 people arrested in Winter Haven gas station attack

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police arrested a man and woman who authorities say attacked another man with a baseball bat at a Winter Haven gas station.

Jose Torres, 44, and 44-year-old Aracelis Santiago each face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, with Torres facing an additional charge of criminal mischief, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.

Authorities say both were at the Chevron gas station on First Street North just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when Torres came out of the store and started to yell at the other man across the parking lot.

When he went to see what Torres was yelling about, Torres allegedly grabbed an aluminum bat and started to hit the man. He suffered a minor injury to his hand in the attack, police said.

The other man was eventually able to take Torres to the ground, surveillance video showed.

Santiago then reportedly got out of the car she was sitting in to grab the bat and swing at the man. The man's girlfriend noticed what was happening and joined — she was able to stop Santiago from hitting the man, police said.

Torres and Santiago eventually got back to their car but positioned it to hit the man, who bounced onto the hood and hit the windshield, police said, adding Torres looped around the gas station to hit him a second time.

Authorities said Torres ultimately went around the pumps four times before driving off. However, Torres and Santiago later met up with the couple at the intersection of Avenue V NE and 2nd Street NE, where another argument occurred.

Police took Torres and Santiago into custody at the intersection.