WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A local church said its mission to provide affordable housing to a family in need won’t be deterred after someone broke into their newly built home and stole the kitchen’s appliances.

The house is located on Palmetto Avenue Northeast in Winter Haven. Police are investigating the burglary, but so far don't have a person in custody.

“Immediately I was saddened and became upset,” said Pastor Joe Halman of the Greater Works Ministries of Winter Haven. The church used donated funds to build the home specifically for a low-income family.

“We have an opportunity to bless a family and provide affordable housing to someone in need,” said Halman.

But, now the church is scrambling to raise more money to get the appliances replaces. The crooks got off with a brand-new stainless steel refrigerator and electric stove together valued around $3,000.

“Obviously they can’t walk down the street with a refrigerator on their back or a stove, so someone had to see something,” said Halman.

Anyone interested in assisting the church can call 863-299-2424 or visit their website to make a donation.

The church hopes to build similar low-income houses in the future but for now, is focused on replacing the appliances and getting a family moved in by the end of February.

