Man accused of stealing $8K worth of appliances from Winter Haven construction sites

Fernando Mendoza swiped a dishwasher, refrigerator, a stove and more from homes under construction, police said.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Since October, construction crews and managers began reporting a series of thefts from new homes going up in the Normandy Heights and Villamar neighborhoods.

Gone were a $400 dishwasher, a $1,500 refrigerator, a brand new stove, colonial steel exterior doors and more, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

A witness also reportedly once noticed a van backed up to a garage and heard something being dragged across the floor.

An investigation led police to Fernando Mendoza of Auburndale, Florida, who was booked Feb. 2 and charged with the burglary of 14 different construction sites.

They say fingerprints taken from one of the homes came back to the 26-year-old, who had worked on projects at both neighborhoods. Police ultimately learned the van in question was owned by Mendoza's girlfriend, according to the department.

She was questioned on Feb 2, with detectives allowed inside the couple's home, police said, where some of the missing items were found. She reportedly said she didn't know anything about them, other than Mendoza would tell her he was bringing them home to be "fixed," police said in a news release.

Mendoza, who was working at a site in Orlando that day, was questioned and initially denied taking the items, police said. But investigators already had matched the serial numbers to some of the missing items in their boxes. He also reportedly claimed he bought a bundle of front doors for $200 and a stove from a Facebook seller for $80, saying he knew they had to be stolen because they looked new.

Mendoza was charged with 12 counts of unoccupied burglary of a structure, nine counts of petit theft, three counts of grand theft and one count of dealing win stolen property.

Jail records show was he released on bond.