Winter Haven man accused of trying to record under young girl's dress

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Winter Haven man was arrested on Thursday
after attempting to record under a young girl's dress at Walmart, according to a Haines City Police Department press release.
Levi Jonathan is being charged with video voyeurism, a felony.
Jonathan was following a 9-year-old girl around Walmart in Haines City on July 1, attempting to film under her dress.
Surveillance video showed him follow the girl when her mother turned away. Police say Jonathan kneeled down and tried to record under her dress.
When he realized the girl's mother saw him, he took off, according to police.
The mother reported the incident and the investigation began.
Police were able to identify Jonathan as the man in the store video.
A search warrant was obtained and electronic devices were seized when he was arrested on Thursday at his Winter Haven home.
Jonathan has two prior arrests in Polk County on drug-related charges.
"While this is the first time he's being criminally charged for recording young
girls, I can say unequivocally, given my experience, that this is not his only
victim," Chief Jim Elensky said. "I applaud our detectives for doing a
thorough investigation. Equally as important, I commend the girl's mother for
speaking up for her daughter."
