Winter Haven man dies in single-vehicle motorcycle crash after hitting curb

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 26-year-old Winter Haven man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash after hitting a curb at a fast speed early Saturday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Freddie Wardlaw, III of Winter Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from deputies. He was driving a blue 2004 Suzuki Sport motorcycle at the time of the crash.

"Evidence and witness statements revealed that Mr. Wardlaw was traveling west on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at a high rate of speed and struck a curb while entering a slight curve in the roadway, and struck the Mid Florida Credit Union sign," the detectives said.

Deputies said the 26-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but "suffered blunt force trauma injuries."