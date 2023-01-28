Winter Haven man dies in single-vehicle motorcycle crash after hitting curb

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 26-year-old Winter Haven man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash after hitting a curb at a fast speed early Saturday morning, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Freddie Wardlaw, III of Winter Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from deputies. He was driving a blue 2004 Suzuki Sport motorcycle at the time of the crash.
"Evidence and witness statements revealed that Mr. Wardlaw was traveling west on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at a high rate of speed and struck a curb while entering a slight curve in the roadway, and struck the Mid Florida Credit Union sign," the detectives said.
Deputies said the 26-year-old was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but "suffered blunt force trauma injuries."
The westbound lanes of the boulevard were closed for approximately three hours. The crash investigation is still ongoing.