Deputies: Winter Haven man killed after speeding, crashing into pine tree

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash occurred early Monday morning in Polk County, authorities say.

At about 12:42 a.m., deputies received a report regarding a crash on Commonwealth Avenue North, just north of Green Pond Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver of a blue Hyundai Elantra who was identified as Cameron Gumble of Winter Haven, deputies say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Roberts, 24, was reportedly in the passenger seat of the car and suffered minor injuries but was still taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office says Gumble was apparently speeding when he crossed over the southbound lane and drove onto grass, then crashed into a pine tree. Authorities do not yet know what caused Gumble to cross the southbound lane.

The 26-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt and flew out of the car, law enforcement says. Roberts did wear his seatbelt and stayed in the car when the airbags deployed.

Deputies say the road was closed for about three hours after the crash.