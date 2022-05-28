Police search for Winter Haven man last seen 8 days ago

The 36-year-old man left his home on May 20 after an argument with his family, officers explain.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Department officers are searching for a man they say has been missing for eight days.

Jose Orlando Morales Soto, 36, was last seen on May 20 when he left his home on Cambridge Drive after an argument with family members, the police report states. He drove away in a gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with FL tag IL39EG.

The police department says his phone pinged in Osceola County on the same day but went off later. Soto's family is concerned for his well-being because of statements he made when he was leaving, according to law enforcement.