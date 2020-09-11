He left his phone at a friend's house and hasn't been seen since, police say

Officers say Todd Locke Johnson's family is hoping someone might know where he is.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are asking for the public's help finding a man whose family says they haven't heard from him.

According to officers, Todd Locke Johnson, 51, was last seen Friday at a friend's home in the Orlando area. Investigators say he left around 9:45 p.m. in his white 2019 Porsche 911. The luxury car has Florida tag KYL139.

According to law enforcement, the car was being driven at "a high rate of speed" near the intersection of Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard when a Polk County deputy tried to stop it. But, authorities say the car kept going westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. And, it was not immediately clear who was driving.

Investigators say Johnson's phone was left at his friend's house in Orlando. And, Johnson hasn't been heard from since being there on Nov. 6.

"Johnson is not considered endangered, however his family is deeply concerned since this is highly unusual behavior," police said.

He is described as a white man, approximately 5-foot-9 and roughly 200 pounds with gray wavy hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of "Michelle" on the right side of his chest.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call Winter Haven Detective Wierzba at 863-221-3652.

