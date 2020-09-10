Winter Haven to let mask mandate to expire

In its place, city leaders voted unanimously to support a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings inside public places.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Another Tampa Bay area city will let its mandatory face mask law to expire.

During a workshop on Wednesday, the Winter Haven City Commission agreed to let the ordinance expire.

In its place, city leaders voted unanimously to support a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings inside public places and for people to follow the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

That doesn't mean the law is expired just yet though. The commission can't take formal action during a workshop so the city's attorney said he would have the new resolution ready for the Monday meeting.

The city's commission first passed the ordinance at a meeting on July 13. It was renewed after its 30-day expiration date, then again after that.

Winter Haven isn't the first city to decide to let its mask mandate expire.

On Monday, Lakeland leaders allowed the city's mask mandate to expire.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, while announcing the state was moving to Phase Three of reopening, suspended the collection of fines for violating local mask rules -- essentially taking out the teeth of any mask order across the state.

Masks are widely considered an effective tool to prevent new coronavirus infections. For someone who is infected, a mask could prevent viral particles from going to another person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

