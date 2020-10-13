Winter Haven allows mask mandate to expire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It will soon be up to the people of Winter Haven to decide if they want to wear a mask in public or not to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Winter Haven City Commission agreed on Monday to let its mandatory face mask law to expire at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020.
In its place, city leaders voted to support a resolution encouraging people to wear face coverings inside public places and for people to follow the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.
The city's commission first passed the ordinance at a meeting on July 13. It was renewed after its 30-day expiration date, then again after that.
Winter Haven isn't the first city to decide to let its mask mandate expire. Lakeland leaders allowed the city's mask mandate to expire earlier this month.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, while announcing the state was moving to Phase Three of reopening, suspended the collection of fines for violating local mask rules -- essentially taking out the teeth of any mask order across the state.
Masks are widely considered an effective tool to prevent new coronavirus infections. For someone who is infected, a mask could prevent viral particles from going to another person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
