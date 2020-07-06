Have you seen Willie? Police searching for missing man with dementia

Willie Ross was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday leaving his living facility in Winter Haven.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department needs your help finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

According to the police department, Willie Ross was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday leaving his living facility on Lucerne Loop Rd. in Winter Haven. Ross was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.

A physical description of Ross was not provided.

Police say a delay in Ross being reported missing was due to his frequent walks he would take to pick up trash along the roadway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

