Have you seen Willie? Police searching for missing man with dementia

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department needs your help finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.
According to the police department, Willie Ross was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday leaving his living facility on Lucerne Loop Rd. in Winter Haven. Ross was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.
A physical description of Ross was not provided.
Police say a delay in Ross being reported missing was due to his frequent walks he would take to pick up trash along the roadway.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
What other people are reading right now:
- Weather service rates Orlando tornado as an EF-1
- Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Rechell shot, killed in Tampa
- Amid national unrest, family still seeking justice after father dies in TPD custody
- Do you know the man in this video? A $2,500 reward is now being offered for his identification
- Invasive, toxic toads reemerge in South Florida
- Cristobal churns up the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to "8 Can't Wait" campaign
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter