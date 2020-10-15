Police investigating after two people found dead in Winter Haven motel room

Police Chief Charlie Bird they are looking for someone with a dark colored hoodie.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird is asking for the public's help in figuring out who is responsible for killing two people inside a motel room.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Bird said the department received a call Wednesday around 3:20 p.m. from Timothy Anderson's mother who asked officers to do a welfare check.

She told police he called her every day and hadn't done so yet.

Officers arrived at the Rose Motel on 815 6th St NW to check on Anderson just before 4 p.m. After no one answered the door, they went inside his room and found Anderson dead. Upon further investigation, officers also found a woman dead inside the room. Bird identified her as Leslee Umpleby.

Bird said both Anderson and Umpleby had suffered "significant trauma" when officers found them. Police are waiting on an autopsy before releasing the cause of death.

A witness at the motel told officers they saw someone wearing a dark-colored hoodie approach Anderson's room around 11 p.m. Oct. 13. They said they heard a commotion, but didn't call police at the time.

Bird said officers don't believe anyone forced their way inside the motel room.

He is asking anyone with any information to come forward and contact the police department or contact the local Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

Details on this care are still limited and police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

What other people are reading right now: