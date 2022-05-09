Police: Winter Haven man charged with murder after chasing, shooting man

Witnesses told officers they saw the man chasing the other while firing a handgun.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old man from Winter Haven faces a first-degree murder charge after he chased after another man outside an apartment complex and shot him, the Winter Haven Police Department said.

The investigation began around 11 a.m. Saturday when Winter Haven police were called to the Abbey Lane Apartments. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died, the agency said.

During the investigation, officers say they spoke with 28-year-old Christopher Hill, Jr. who said he was involved in a shooting.

Officers say Hill claimed he was "in fear" after he got into an altercation with another man at his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Hill says he was there to pick up his children who he shares with the woman, the agency said.

Police say witnesses told officers they saw Hill running after the man while firing a handgun.