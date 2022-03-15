Winter Haven officer crashes into pedestrian near Legoland, police say

The man was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police say an officer hit a man with their car Tuesday morning, sending him to the hospital.

It happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near the Legoland theme park entrance in Winter Haven.

Police say the officer, who was uninjured, immediately rendered aid to the man until emergency responders arrived and transported him to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Eastbound Cypress Gardens Boulevard near the park entrance has been shut down for an investigation, which will be conducted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.