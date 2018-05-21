WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Three Winter Haven police officers helped capture a gator on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officer Avery, Sgt. Gregory and officer Ramos found the gator on Mandolin Boulevard.

The post said relocation to an area pond was successful.

