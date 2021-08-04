Man arrested on assault, drug charges after allegedly pointing 'rifle' at people, in the air

Officers say the weapon was found to be a pellet gun.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is facing what officers call "serious charges" after they say people saw him Wednesday afternoon walking along the overpass on Hwy 17 armed with a pellet gun.

Officers say it happened around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the area of Hwy 17 and Cypress Gardens Blvd., after reports a man was walking around holding what appeared to be a rifle and pointing it in the air and in different directions.

Officers say when they found the man, later identified as 24-year-old Andrew Bradley, they told him to stop what he was doing. Instead, officers say Bradley ran away from officers and into some nearby dense vegetation.

However, officers were soon able to catch up with him and arrest him after he dropped the weapon. The "rifle" was actually a pellet gun, according to officers.

Winter Haven police say around the time Bradley was being arrested, a call had come in from a Tire Choice located at the corner of Hwy 17 and Ave. R SW. Two workers reportedly told police while they were working in one of the garage bays a man several hundred yards outside the business pointed a rifle at them.

The workers then reportedly told police the man began running towards them and was pointing the weapon right at them. Officers say the men ran to the back of the building and weren't hurt.

Officers say one of the men was able to identify Bradley as the man who pointed the weapon at them.

Police say when officers searched Bradley they found a needle with meth inside.

Bradley was booked into the Polk County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.