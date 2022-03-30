Winter Haven police adding licensed clinical social worker to the force

This person will help follow up on increasing mental health calls across the city

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The mental health crisis is hitting hard all across the Tampa Bay area. In Winter Haven, during the first two months of this year, police have used the Baker Act more than one hundred times.

The fire chief says they are repeatedly responding to calls that aren't necessarily physical emergencies, but mental ones. Many of those calls for the police and fire departments are also repeat calls.

For years, police officers in Winter Haven have been trained to follow up on all of these calls and make sure people are getting the help they need, but with such a big increase in calls, they decided they need a little help.

Winter Haven Police Chief Dave Brannen has decided to add a licensed clinical social worker to the force to help. "And the idea is, we will bring this person on and they will help on those follow-ups and going out and making sure they have that. Plus they have more access to services such as partnering with BayCare, Peace River, those types of organizations of getting them more social help. Also, to help prevent these issues."