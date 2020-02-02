WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of driving a car toward a police officer, forcing the officer to jump out the way to safety.

Police K-9 Officer Luis Garcia responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of 200 Avenue P NW on a disturbance involving people with guns, according to a Winter Haven Police Department news release.

The officer reports he saw several cars blocking the road upon arrival to the neighborhood. Garcia stepped out of his car and walked toward the group when several people started running.

As Garcia turned the corner, he says gunshots rang out and several muzzle flashes faced his direction.

Garica drew his firearm and tried to find where the shots came from, seeing several people get into a black Nissan car, police say. He yelled commands for them to get out.

However, the car came toward Garcia, with a passenger jumping out, the release states. Garcia jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The car eventually crashed into some trees when other officers could not stop it. The 19-year-old, identified as Jamari Hampton, reportedly ran from the driver's side and away from the area.

Officers eventually were able to track and arrest Hampton. He was arrested without incident, the release states.

Police say Hampton was released from state prison on probation in December 2019.

Hampton faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting officers without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

It's not yet known from where the initial gunshots were fired.

Garcia was not hurt.

