Winter Haven police create new mental health-focused position

The department is looking to hire a licensed clinical social worker to address community mental health in a proactive way.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are working to change the way they handle mental health crises in the community by creating a new position dedicated to addressing the issue.

Over the years, the department says it has invested in tools to support officers who regularly run into calls for service involving mental health issues. It hasn't been enough, however, to "end the cyclical nature of repeated crisis" for members of the community who are struggling.

That's why it's looking to hire a licensed clinical social worker to address community health in a proactive way.

Winter Haven police explain that officers only have two options when dealing with a mental health crisis that can't be de-escalated: arrest or Baker Act. Neither of these "productively work toward solving the underlying mental health crisis" that the community faces, the department said in a statement.

The person who fills the position will address mental health and chronic illness by providing counseling support and connecting people with other community resources, according to a release from the department. They will also be responsible for following up with referred individuals and families, acting as a liaison between them, the department and other public agencies.

Areas of concern that the job will address include homelessness, substance abuse, loss of life, poverty and criminal behavior.

"The goal is to have a highly trained professional on our team who can build

bridges between citizens in crisis and critical support systems in our

community," City Manager Mike Herr said in a statement. "We recognize a critical need in our community and are doing all we can to provide the right support at the right time."

In addition to supporting the community, the social worker will also be available to support Winter Haven police and firefighters who may need help decompressing after critical incidents.

"When I look at the vision you have here, I'm convinced it's going to work," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said of the new position. "This allows the team to look out for people who cannot always look out for themselves."