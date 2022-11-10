x
Polk County

Man injured after shooting involving Winter Haven police

No officers were hurt in the shooting, the department said.
A man is recovering at the hospital after being involved in a shooting with Winter Haven police officers, the department said in a release.

According to police, the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Haven of Lake Deer Apartments on 24th Street. The man, who police identified as 43-year-old Jason Pickles, had a warrant for his arrest and has a "long and violent criminal history," officers said. 

Pickles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police said the shooting investigation has been turned over to the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Shooting Team. 

