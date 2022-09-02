Recognize this man? Winter Haven police search for man accused of attacking woman at park

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Haven are on the lookout for the person a woman accused of attacking her at Trailhead Park almost one week ago.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman was at the park feeding cats in the area like she normally does, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. On the way back to her car, the woman said she was approached by a man "who placed something against her back as he pushed her against her vehicle."

Police said that's when he began to cut off her shirt and physically attack the woman before walking off while reportedly laughing.

The woman told investigators she's seen the man there before on Aug. 25 when she was feeding the cats then. She told police he asked her for help over to a bench because he couldn't see.