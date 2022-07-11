Winter Haven police searching for woman regarding death of 26-year-old man

Authorities say the woman is needed only for questioning.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Investigators with the Winter Haven Police Department are asking for help to identify a particular woman.

The woman is needed only for questioning regarding the recent death of 26-year-old Demetrick Brown on July 4, Winter Haven police said in a news release.

Brown was reportedly shot and killed at a pop-up block party along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two others men were injured in the shooting.

Police said hundreds of people were at the block party and asking for anyone who knows anything or has any video to come forward as they search for the shooter.