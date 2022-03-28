Police identify man accused of punching 73-year-old at Winter Haven Publix

Officers say Donald Walker "pummeled the elderly man" after an argument outside of Publix.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police have identified a man they say punched a 73-year-old Sunday afternoon following an argument outside of Publix. Now, they're asking for help finding him.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the grocery store on Cypress Gardens Boulevard at Helena Road Southeast.

Officers say the 73-year-old man left the Publix and was walking along the crosswalk when 43-year-old Donald Walker "almost struck" the man in his Ford F-250.

The elderly man yelled at Walker, leading to a verbal altercation, according to the department. That's when police say Walker got out of his car and punched him.

Officers say the elderly man told Walker he was calling the police when Walker approached him again, knocking him to the ground and punching him multiple times.

While he "pummeled the elderly man," Walker grabbed the man's phone and smashed it to the ground to prevent him from calling for help, police say. He then drove away.

Video captured a portion of the attack.

Police are not sure which direction Walker drove when he left on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. However, police learned that he and his family ate at the China Buffet prior to the altercation because they were caught on camera.

While the elderly man involved is "pretty banged up," police say he is expected to be OK.