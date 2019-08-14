A charter school for special needs students was evacuated Wednesday morning after a smokey haze was reported inside the building.

Winter Haven police said Language and Literacy Academy students and staff were evacuated and taken over to Grace Lutheran across the street. Staff says parents have been notified.

The fire department is on the scene and trying to determine the source of the smoke. Crews say there isn't any visible fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

