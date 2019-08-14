A charter school for special needs students was evacuated Wednesday morning after a smokey haze was reported inside the building.
Winter Haven police said Language and Literacy Academy students and staff were evacuated and taken over to Grace Lutheran across the street. Staff says parents have been notified.
The fire department is on the scene and trying to determine the source of the smoke. Crews say there isn't any visible fire.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars indicted by federal grand jury
- Longtime Hillsborough County bus driver dies on first day of school
- Video: Comedian Andy Dick knocked cold outside of New Orleans club
- Woman killed after loose tire flies off truck, hits car
- Florida cop sues dating site for using his photo after his wife asked him about it
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.